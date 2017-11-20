Photographer Stephen Shore brings Instagram to the MoMA

Stephen Shore made a name for himself shooting classic Americana mundanity in the 70s, evolving his work from automatic cameras to large-format cameras, using both color and black and white, and continuing to adapt in the age of digital photography, digital printing and social media.

Obviously, the advancement of smartphone camera technology and the ease by which those photos are beautified and distributed across the internet has opened up the world of photography to an unprecedented number of people. But Shore has adapted throughout the decades to stand out as photography itself evolves, making his approach to the aesthetic of the everyday more meaningful and profound.

That has become crystal clear to folks perusing the MoMA on Sunday, where the Stephen Shore retrospective launched.

The retrospective, which spans decades of work by the renowned photographer, also happens to include three years of his Instagram feed. But these aren’t your average cat photos.

Oscar!!! A post shared by Stephen Shore (@stephen.shore) on Mar 11, 2017 at 4:41pm PST

Long before the Instagram era, many of Shore’s photos evoke a sense of ‘everyday life’. Take, for instance, Breakfast, Trail’s End Restaurant, Kanab, Utah – August 10, 1973.

What’s more, the Instagram portion of Shore’s retrospective at the MoMA will be viewable on iPads within the exhibit, letting users scroll through the photos in their native format.

The retrospective will be live through May 28, 2018.

Featured Image: Dosfotos/Getty Images