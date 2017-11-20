In just two short weeks, the Disrupt Berlin 2017 conference will be the European epicenter of cutting-edge technology. It’s an event that no self-respecting techie should miss. But here’s the thing: You have only 72 hours left to get the best deal on tickets.

Another word to all the self-respecting, procrastinating techies out there. You don’t want to spend more money than you have to, right? Buy your tickets now and pay €833 each. But come November 22, the price jumps 30 percent to €1190 (pricing includes VAT).

How much value and excitement can we pack into Disrupt Berlin? Let us count the ways. Of course, Disrupt wouldn’t be Disrupt without the renowned Startup Battlefield. Out of hundreds of applicants, we picked 15 amazing startups; they’re ready to compete head-to-head for the $50,000 prize, the Disrupt Cup and the opportunity (of a lifetime) to introduce their business to a global audience.

Our lineup of Disrupt main-stage interviews, Off the Record sessions and workshops throughout the Arena feature an outstanding roster of speakers and tech icons discussing today’s most vital and compelling technologies. You definitely don’t want to miss the fireside chat with Cal Henderson, Slack co-founder and CTO.

Want to learn more about investing and raising capital? Don’t miss the discussion with three of Berlin’s top venture capital investors — Tanja Kufner, Christian Nagel and Ciarán O’Leary — as they talk about the current state of Berlin’s startup scene. Spoiler alert: it’s hot. Some of the many other topics include cryptocurrency, AI, femtech, robotics, mobility and autonomous driving. Take a look at the full Disrupt Berlin agenda.

If you want to see a wide range of exciting early-stage startups, be sure to spend some time strolling the Startup Alley floor. Literally, hundreds of up-and-coming companies will present their products and tech to thousands of attendees. TechCrunch organizes Startup Alley into technology pavilions, including Hardware & IoT, Blockchain/Cryptocurrency/Fintech and Health & Biotech, to name just a few.

Looking for more reasons to go? If coding’s your thing, grab a free ticket for the Disrupt Hackathon (quick, before they’re gone) and spend a Red Bull-fueled 24 hours creating something cool — and competing for a $5,000 grand prize.

Disrupt Berlin takes place December 4-5, 2017 at Arena Berlin, Eichenstraße 412435. Get the best deal on tickets now before early-bird pricing flies away for good on November 22.