Google promises a software fix for the Pixel 2’s buzzing phone call problem in ‘the coming weeks’

Google’s hardware team can’t catch a break this year. In spite of solid reviews (us included), the company’s new Pixel 2 handsets have been plagued by glitches, including a buzzing sound heard in the ear piece during phone calls.

A company rep issued a short response to a lengthy thread about the problem on Google’s Pixel User Community board, noting that the company will start rolling out an over the air software update aimed at fixing the issue in “the coming weeks.”

The buzzing problem isn’t an isolated issue for the phones. Late last month, the company promised a software update designed to address the phone’s color calibration — a conscious choice on the company’s part that left many users cold. Google also promised to launch an investigation into a burn-in issue with the screen.

Beyond that, complaints have ranged from bad sound recording on videos to wonky touchscreens. And then there’s the whole privacy problem with the Home Mini the company had to patch, not to mention various bluetooth syncing issues with its first-gen Pixel Buds, which were met with lukewarm to negative reviews last week, in spite of a lot of initial excitement around the product.