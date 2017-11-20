Defakto’s ‘Stille Nacht’ watch is a limited edition of galactic proportions

Independent watchmaker Defakto creates some stunning timepieces via its regular collection, but it has a new limited series that is particularly eye-catching. The new Defakto Stille Nacht is a collaboration with artist Friederike Bellman, and it uses a hand-painted star field to brighten and distinguish each watface for the 50-piece limited edition run.

The Stille Nacht (‘Silent Night,’ in English) arrives just in time for the holidays, appropriately, and it offers no traditional time indices, but instead shows a dense surface of points that also feature lime so that they glow in the dark. The hands (or hand, if you prefer the single-hand configuration also available) aren’t coated with lume, so the star field will stand out on its own when in dim lightning conditions.

Defakto-Watches-Limited-Edition-2-Stille-Nacht-Website-2017-Mono-detail-2 Art-One-Hand-Watch-Defakto-Stille-Nacht-Mono-Limited-Edition Art-Watch-Defakto-Stille-Nacht-Limited-Edition Defakto-Stille-Nacht-Watch-Limited-Edition_Struktur_webSm Defakto-Watches-Stille-Nacht-Packshot Wristshot-Defakto-Stille-Nacht-Watch-Limited-Edition-Struktur2 Nightglow-Defakto-Watches-2-Stille-Nacht Defakto-Watches-Stille-Nacht-Limited-Edition-mood Defakto-Watches-Stille-Nacht-Watch-Limited-Edition-Struktur Defakto-Stille-Nacht-Watch-Limited-Edition_Sm Defakto Stille Nacht Two-handed Watch View Slideshow Previous Next Exit

As mentioned, that star scape is hand painted, airbrushed to make each of the 50-piece series totally unique. The watch features a 40mm face, a matte finish night-blue backdrop for the dial, a sapphire crystal and a Swiss-made Ronda 712 Quartz movement. It retails for around $320 US after conversion from EUR, without import duties.

The watch can also be custom-built for either right- or left-handed individuals, and features a thin, 6.6mm case. It’s a visually stunning piece and a good deal for a one-of-a-kind watch, so definitely take a look if you’re a watch fan, or know one and are looking for a unique holiday gift to leave in their stocking.