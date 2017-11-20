Amazon’s Philip K. Dick anthology series will go live on January 12

Amazon continues to churn out original series, with Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams premiering on Friday, January 12.

The anthology series will be a Prime Video exclusive, with each of the ten episodes set in their own unique worlds based on the literature from author Philip K. Dick.

Dick is considered to be one of the greatest, if not the greatest, sci-fi authors of all time. Dick penned more than 50 books, and even wrote 11 in a single year, according to the Guardian.

This Amazon Prime series comes on the heels of The Man in the High Castle, based on one of Dick’s most popular novels. TMITHC is Prime Video’s most-watched scripted series in history, with its third season going live in 2018.

Electric Dreams aims to build on that momentum, bringing other Dick works to life on screen. The series will be available in the U.S., Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Latin America, Spain, Turkey, and more.

The series will also feature a star-studded cast, including Steve Buscemi, Bryan Cranston, Anna Paquin, Terrence Howard, Maura Tierney, and many more.

Amazon Studios has had a rough go of late, with a shakeup at the leadership level following sexual harassment allegations. And if that weren’t enough, Jeffrey Tambor, the lead in Amazon’s Emmy award-winning Transparent has quit the show following his own set of sexual harassment allegations.