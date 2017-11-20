Amazon’s all-new Echo goes (RED) for a limited time

The new Echo is a better looking device than its predecessor, thanks in large part to its various fabric coverings. Now, there’s a new option for the outer shell: A PRODUCT(RED) special limited edition. The fabric outer comes in red, appropriately enough, and $10 of the purchase price (of $99.99, same as any other Echo) will go toward (RED)’s work fighting AIDS through the Global Fund.

Amazon isn’t the first to bring (RED) branding to a consumer gadget to support the fight against AIDS; Apple has a range of devices and accessories that work with the same campaign. Amazon’s Echo looks like a winner, though, with a unique design that’s probably worth keeping around to appeal to folks with a bit of a penchant for colors other than gray, other gray, darkest gray and fake wood.

The (RED) Echo is currently listing a release date of December 6 on Amazon, and, as mentioned, it’s going for the same price as the other iterations. Also, it doesn’t look like the “ECHO3PACK” promotion, which offers a $50 discount when you order any three second-generation Echo devices, applies to the (RED) version.