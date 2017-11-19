TechCrunch is excited to be returning to China this month!

Fresh from the success of our first event in Shenzhen in June, we’ll be back in more familiar surroundings for the TechCrunch China event in Shanghai from November 27-28.

The theme of the event is ‘The New Beginning,’ and we’ll be looking at a host of topics from electric vehicles and live-streaming to co-working, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, toys and even emojis 😁.

Full information on the event, including the agenda, can be found here, but here’s an overview of what you can expect for the two days.

Speakers, VCs, startups and side stages

The host of top names that will speak on the main stage includes representatives from banking giant CITIC, billion-dollar electric vehicle giant NIO, WeWork and its rivals Ur Work and Naked Group, Xiaomi, Alibaba and Lego China to name just a few.

It wouldn’t be a TechCrunch event without startups — you know that — and the startup alley this year in Shanghai will showcase the best of the bunch from Shanghai, the rest of China and beyond so be sure to stop in.

We will also once again host the VC Meetup, which gives founders the chance to meet with investors from top firms like Sequoia China, IDG, Zhen Fund, GGV, Northern Light, Cherubic, Morningside and more.

This year will also see the addition of two side stages to enable us to take deep dives into important and emerging topics within the tech industry.

Side Stage One will focus on smart supply chains on day one and the opportunity of new retail on the second day. The second side stage will be dedicated to the biomedical industry on the first day, and the blockchain on day two.

The event kicks off with a hackathon over the weekend — which runs 25-26 November and now includes a dedicated focus on teenage hackers — and it continues with the option to attend the Chinaccelerator Demo Day for batch 12 on November 29. (For more details, contact chris.zhang@sosv.com.)

This year, we’ve also made the event officially child friendly, as our Chinese partner Technode explains:

Calling all little engineers and innovators! TechCrunch China is introducing a new area just for you! Kids are important to us, and to the future of tech too. We want kids to be brave enough to reach for the stars and make their dreams a reality, To that end, we’re teaming up with cool partners (it’s a surprise!) to make their day unforgettable.

All that’s left to say is where to buy tickets… It isn’t too late to get them in, visit this link for more info.

See you in Shanghai soon!