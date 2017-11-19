100 cryptocurrencies described in four words or less
This list describes cryptocurrencies.
Each gets four words. There are many.
Some are landmarks. Some are scams.
Hopefully this provides orientation.
Name | Sym. | Description ----------------|-------|------------------------------------------ Bitcoin | BTC | Digital gold Ethereum | ETH | Programmable contracts and money Bitcoin Cash | BCH | Bitcoin clone Ripple | XRP | Enterprise payment settlement network Litecoin | LTC | Faster Bitcoin Dash | DASH | Privacy-focused Bitcoin clone NEO | NEO | Chinese-market Ethereum NEM | XEM | Batteries-included digital assets Monero | XMR | Private digital cash Ethereum Classic| ETC | Ethereum clone IOTA | MIOTA | Internet-of-things payments Qtum | QTUM | Ethereum contracts on Bitcoin OmiseGO | OMG | Banking, remittance, and exchange Zcash | ZEC | Private digital cash BitConnect | BCC | Madoff-like investment fund Lisk | LSK | Decentralized applications in JavaScript Cardano | ADA | Layered currency and contracts Tether | USDT | Price = 1 USD Stellar Lumens | XLM | Digital IOUs EOS | EOS | Decentralized applications on WebAssembly Hshare | HSR | Blockchain switchboard Waves | WAVES | Decentralized exchange and crowdfunding Stratis | STRAT | Decentralized applications in C# Komodo | KMD | Decentralized ICOs Ark | ARK | Blockchain switchboard Electroneum | ETN | Monero clone Bytecoin | BCN | Privacy-focused cryptocurrency Steem | STEEM | Reddit with money voting Ardor | ARDR | Blockchain for spawning blockchains Binance Coin | BNB | Pay Binance exchange fees Augur | REP | Decentralized prediction market Populous | PPT | Invoice trading futures Decred | DCR | Bitcoin with alternative governance TenX | PAY | Cryptocurrency credit card MaidSafeCoin | MAID | Rent disk space BitcoinDark | BTCD | Zcoin close BitShares | BTS | Decentralized exchange Golem | GNT | Rent other people's computers PIVX | PIVX | Inflationary Dash clone Gas | GAS | Pay fees on Neo TRON | TRX | In-app-purchases Vertcoin | VTC | Bitcoin clone MonaCoin | MONA | Japanese Dogecoin Factom | FCT | Decentralized record keeping Basic Attention | BAT | Decentralized ad network SALT | SALT | Cryptocurrency-backed loans Kyber Network | KNC | Decentralized exchange Dogecoin | DOGE | Serious meme bitcoin clone DigixDAO | DGD | Organisation manages tokenized gold Veritaseum | VERI | Vaporware Walton | WTC | IoT Blockchain SingularDTV | SNGLS | Decentralized Netflix Bytom | BTM | Physical assets as tokens Byteball Bytes | GBYTE | Decentralized database and currency GameCredits | GAME | Video game currency Metaverse ETP | ETP | Chinese Ethereum plus identity GXShares | GXS | Decentralized Chinese Equifax Syscoin | SYS | Decentralized marketplace Siacoin | SC | Rent disk space Status | SNT | Decentralized application browser 0x | ZRX | Decentralized exchange Verge | XVG | Privacy Dogecoin Lykke | LKK | Digital asset exchange Civic | CVC | Identity and Authentication App Blocknet | BLOCK | Decentralized exchange Metal | MTL | Payments with rewards program Iconomi | ICN | Digital asset investment funds Aeternity | AE | Decentralized apps (prototype) DigiByte | DGB | Faster Bitcoin Bancor | BNT | Token Index Funds Ripio Credit | RCN | Co-signed Cryptocurrency Loans ATMChain | ATM | Advertising network Gnosis | GNO | Decentralized prediction market VeChain | VEN | Supply chain item IDs Pura | PURA | Cryptocurrency Particl | PART | Privacy marketplace and chat KuCoin Shares | KCS | Profit-sharing exchange fees Bitquence | BQX | Mint for cryptocurrency investments FunFair | FUN | Decentralized casino ChainLink | LINK | External data for contracts Power Ledger | POWR | Airbnb for electricity Nxt | NXT | Cryptocurrency and marketplace Monaco | MCO | Cryptocurrency credit card Cryptonex | CNX | Zerocoin clone MCAP | MCAP | Mining investment fund Storj | STORJ | Rent disk space ZenCash | ZEN | Privacy-focused Bitcoin clone Nexus | NXS | Bitcoin clone Neblio | NEBL | Decentralized application platform Zeusshield | ZSC | Decentralized insurance Streamr DATAcoin| DATA | Real-time data marketplace ZCoin | XZC | Private digital cash NAV Coin | NAV | Bitcoin with private transactions AdEx | ADX | Advertising exchange Open Trading | OTN | Decentralized exchange SmartCash | SMART | Zcoin clone with rewards Bitdeal | BDL | Bitcoin clone Loopring | LRC | Decentralized exchange Edgeless | EDG | Decentralized casino FairCoin | FAIR | Bitcoin that rewards savers
Coin ranking from coinmarketcap.com.
Inspired by Greg Wilson.Featured Image: Li-Anne Dias
