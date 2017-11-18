GoCater spins out from La Belle Assiette to build a corporate catering marketplace

GoCater is a marketplace with hundreds of catering companies accessible from a single platform. It makes it much easier to organize events in your company. As for caterers, it’s a great way to find clients and optimize your workflows.

The startup first started as a spinoff from La Belle Assiette. I’ve covered La Belle Assiette multiple times over the years. and the company is still around. La Belle Assiette lets you order in-home chef service so that you can have a restaurant-like experience in your home.

There are now 800 chefs working on La Belle Assiette in five countries. It’s a highly curated premium marketplace that is now profitable. The company has raised $5.3 million (€4.5 million) in total, with Elior (EGEE Venture) acquiring a minor stake in the company. But the team behind La Belle Assiette found a bigger opportunity while thinking about the future of the company.

Catering is a fragmented industry with very little technology. Usually, you have to call someone to place an order and there’s no way to centralize all your invoices. You don’t really understand why it costs so much and finding a new caterer takes too much effort.

GoCater aggregates hundreds of caterers on the same platform in France and Germany. Chances are you’ll find your existing partners on the platform as the startup is working with small and big companies, such as Le Pain Quotidien and LeNôtre.

Selecting your menus feels like ordering on Deliveroo, but GoCater doesn’t add any fee for corporate clients — it would cost you the same to order through GoCater or the catering company directly. You can easily find your usual caterers, create a whitelist and look at past orders. The platform also lets you manage multiple users with central billing and an optional approval system for managers. And finally, you’ll only get one invoice every month, even if you order 15 times on the platform.

Catering vendors also get all the tools they need to manage their business — accounting, billing, CRM, inventory control and more. The idea is that caterers can switch to GoCater as their only back office platform for both online and offline orders.

GoCater has raised $710,000 from Nicolas Brusson, Thibaud Elziere, Guillaume Cuvelier, Laurent Plantier, Cabiedes & Partners, ACM and more. The startup now has the opportunity to create the missing technology brick that can help catering companies adapt to a rapidly changing market.