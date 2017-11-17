Watch Tesla’s new Roadster show off its record-breaking speed

Tesla has delivered the ultimate fan car – a revamped version of its original Roadster, with crazy fast acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in just 1.9 seconds, 0 to 100 mph times of only 4.2 seconds, a top speed north of 250 mph and 621 miles of estimated range on a single charge.

There’s nothing quite like seeing the car peel out in person, which I got a chance to do at the Tesla Semi unveiling yesterday, but the video above provides at least some idea of how fast this thing can go. IRL, it’s actually so fast and so ground-hugging that it kind of muddies your brain a bit to look at it operating in a world where physics still exists.

I’m sure we’ll get a lot more looks at the Roadster in action leading up to its launch, which is currently set for 2020. And if you want to be one of the first owners posting videos to YouTube, you can reserve a Founder’s Series edition now, with just $5,000 due immediately, and then the remaining $245,000 due in 10 days.

