Equity podcast: Musical.ly, Bumble, SendGrid and not Uber

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This week, the crew — Katie Roof and Alex Wilhelm — were joined by David Pakman, a partner at Venrock, who helped us dig through the news.

And news there was. We first dug into the big Musical.ly deal, working to understand why the company was worth as much as its rumored price tag purports. Anytime things get up to the billion-dollar range, it’s eyebrow-raising and worth our time.

Next, Bumble might be selling. Bumble is an important dating app that is, according to Forbes, working toward the $100 million revenue mark this year. That fact puts its rumored acquisition by Match in the same category as the Musical.ly deal: billion-dollar-ish.

Next was the SendGrid IPO, which priced a little above range with a larger number of shares sold in the transaction. And, the firm’s initial performance was strong, with its shares rising above its IPO price. Nothing huge, mind, but our guest has an opinion on the topic worth hearing.

(We’ll never be done with the “how to price your IPO” discussion. At least as long as there are more IPOs. Sorry!)

And finally, we talked through Lyft’s most-recently leaked financial results and projections. In the process, we ask a fun question: How is Lyft surviving if ridesharing was supposed to be a winner-takes-all business?

That's it and we'll chat you all in seven days.

