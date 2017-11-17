Twitter
Crunch Report | Twitter tests a new tweetstorm feature and Tesla unveils a semi truck

Today’s Stories

  1. Apple pushes back on the release of the Homepod
  2. Twitter tests a new tweetstorm feature
  3. Tesla unveils a new semi truck
  4. Walmart will pilot the new Tesla Semis

Credits

Written by: Sarah Buhr
Hosted by: Sarah Buhr
Filmed by: Chris Gates
Edited by: John Murillo

Notes:

  • Tito continues his journey in the Outback this week so you’re with me til Friday. Let’s enjoy this moment together. Thanks <3 OK, bye.

