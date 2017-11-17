(Hint: Free stuff)

TechCrunch Disrupt is coming to Arena Berlin on 4-5 December, and and we’re looking for a few more rockstar startups to be a part of our massive menagerie of innovation, Startup Alley. If you’ve never been to a Disrupt before, Startup Alley is where hundreds of early-stage companies (who have raised less than $2.5m and are less than 2 years old) showcase their talent and technology to attendees, investors and members of the press.

With the holidays just around the corner, we have some contests and giveaways for you — yup, you have a chance to snag some free stuff!

All you have to do is buy a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, and you might get one (or more!) of these opportunities:

All startups who purchase a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package (either day) by 30 November will be entered into a drawing to win 2 VIP Disrupt Berlin dinner tickets ; a rare chance to mingle with TechCrunch editors, investors, and other tech enthusiasts

Five startups from Startup Alley will be selected at random to be featured by the one and only Tito in CrunchReport during 27 Nov – 1 Dec, the week before Disrupt Berlin

15 startups from Startup Alley will be selected at random to have a 60-second flash pitch on Tuesday, 5 December on the Showcase Stage at Disrupt Berlin

So, what are you waiting for? These incentives are available for Startup Alley Exhibitor Package purchases through 30 November — remember, all you have to do is purchase a table, and you could walk away from Disrupt with some shiny new connections, exposure, and more!

Secure your table today!