They turned ‘Rampage’ into a movie (and here’s the first trailer)

Remember Rampage? It was a classic Midway arcade game (perhaps the greatest arcade game) where you got to bash cities to rubble while playing as a giant gorilla, lizard or wolf. (Let’s be real though: No one wanted to play as the wolf.)

Well, Warner Bros. is turning it into a movie starring Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson, directed by Johnson’s San Andreas director Brad Peyton.

The first trailer hit today, and it establishes that there will indeed be giant monsters wreaking havoc in a big city. In particular, there’s a gorilla befriended by Johnson’s primatologist before being supersized by some mysterious technology.

The trailer also uses “Bullet with Butterfly Wings” by the Smashing Pumpkins (I think it’s a remix?) to give everything a weirdly somber tone. But listen: The movie stars The Rock and features giant monsters fighting, so it can’t take itself too seriously, can it?

Rampage opens April 20 (heh), 2018.