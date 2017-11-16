Pixelz raises $7 million for outsourced photography post-production

PIxelz, a Danish provider of post-production photographic software and services, has raised $7 million to build out its business in Europe.

The six year-old company started as a post production workshop, but has developed a new suite of tools to manage image retouching for small businesses.

“At its core, Pixelz is a Photoshop assembly line,” says co-founder Thomas Kragelund in a statement. “Breaking retouching down into component steps allows specialists and automated processes to edit images extremely consistently, cost-effectively, and quickly. Pixelz makes retouching an on-demand service—one click returns edited images in 3 hours or less.”

Founded by Kragelund and co-founders Janus Matthesen and Tejs Rasmussen, the company has created an on-demand service that can handle image processing for individuals and small businesses just as the importance of images has a critical component of any e-commerce offering, the company said.

Based in Denmark, the company has offices in Germany and Spain and is going to use its new cash to further expand its footprint across the continent and into North America.