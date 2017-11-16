NerdWallet lays off 11 percent of staff due to missing profitability goals

Personal finance startup NerdWallet seems to be on the struggle bus, having just laid off 53 people today (about 11 percent of its workforce) due to the fact that the company is not hitting its profitability goals, TechCrunch has learned. As part of the restructuring, NerdWallet’s sales and partnerships teams will be folded into various product teams, a NerdWallet spokesperson told TC.

The layoffs are happening as a result of NerdWallet’s revenue growth decreasing to market conditions. The company is missing its 2017 revenue projections, the company said. NerdWallet CEO Tim Chen sent an email to the staff this morning, notifying them of the layoffs.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision and not one we made lightly,” Chen wrote. “Two factors drove this decision — we’re not hitting our profitability goals, and there are areas within our organization that aren’t running as efficiently as they should be.”

In his email, Chen noted that while NerdWallet did grow this year, the company hit “some unexpected rough patches that impacted our revenue, which taught us an important lesson in budgeting more conservatively moving forward.”

This is the third round of layoffs at NerdWallet this year. In July, NerdWallet laid off six people from its marketing team. In April, NerdWallet laid off more than 40 people, which represented eight percent of its staff. As part of the changes in April, NerdWallet VP of growth Henry Hsu left the company and NerdWallet COO Dan Yoo moved into an advisory role.

In July, Chen told me NerdWallet was still growing and was financially strong. He also said there were no more planned layoffs in the foreseeable future. Clearly, things changed.

“This is the right decision for NerdWallet, but it’s also extremely painful,” Chen said in his email today. “We’re doing everything we can to support people during this transition and wish them the best.”

NerdWallet has raised $69 million in funding, with its most recent round coming in May 2015 from Institutional Venture Partners.

Here’s Chen’s full email to staff: