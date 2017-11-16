Apple releases iOS 11.1.2 to fix iPhone X cold weather issue

Apple has made iOS 11.1.2 available, the second minor point release it’s put out in as many weeks. This one is specifically designed to address a bug where the iPhone X could become temporarily unresponsive to touch input when moving from warm weather to dramatically colder temperatures – like venturing outside in winter in Canada, for instance.

The update is also said to address an issue where Live Photos and videos captured on the iPhone X might show some visual distortion. It’s available now, and should show up if you go to the update section of your phone’s Settings app.

Users had reported issues with missing touch event detection on the iPhone X when it was carried outside in temperatures of around 50 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. Typically, this would mean selectively missed touch input, so that typing was either difficult or impossible, or attempt to open apps or tap on other interface elements appears to just not work.

The OLED display on the iPhone X required a complete ground-up redesign of the touch input system on the device, and some speculate that Apple simply needed to adjust its calibration for dealing with temperature variance sensitivities. Whatever the cause, Apple made good on its promise to address it via software update with a speedy release, so check it out and let us know if it’s fixed your issues.