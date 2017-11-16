Food
Postmates
Apple Pay

Apple is giving away free Postmates Unlimited subscriptions

Posted by
Next Story

Voting machine makers explain what they do (and don’t do) to make sure no one hacks the vote

If you use Apple Pay to sign up for Postmates Unlimited, you’ll be able to get free deliveries on orders over $20 and no peak hour price surging for the next 45 days, MacRumors first reported.

To qualify for this promotion, you need to sign up by November 23. You can, of course, cancel your subscription at any time.

Postmates first launched Unlimited in March 2016. The idea is that subscribers pay $9.99 a month to get free deliveries on all orders over $20. At the time of launch, the minimum order fee was $30.

In June 2016, Postmates lowered the minimum order fee to $25. Postmates lowered the minimum order value again to $20 in September of this year and expanded Unlimited to all 250,000+ merchants on its platform.

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Apple Pay
  • Postmates
  • Food
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Voting machine makers explain what they do (and don’t do) to make sure no one hacks the vote

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard