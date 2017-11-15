Watch Startup Battlefield Australia live right here

Here we are in Sydney, Australia, hosting our signature Startup Battlefield competition. TechCrunch has an amazing lineup of speakers who all share a ton of knowledge and expertise about technology in Australia and New Zealand in general. But the real star of the show is going to be the Startup Battlefield.

15 startups are going to compete to win the Startup Battlefield competition. This is a great opportunity to discover the best and brightest early-stage entrepreneurs in Australia and New Zealand.

Here’s how you can watch the show:

