Postmates launches in first international city

On-demand platform Postmates is launching in Mexico City, its first international market, today with more than 1,000 merchant partners and courieres on board. That means people who live in areas like Polanco, Condesa, Juárez, Cuauhtémoc, Roma, Jardines Del Pedregal, Lomas de Tecamachalco and Ciudad Universitaria will be able to access on-demand delivery via Postmates.

“We believe Mexico City is a perfect market for Postmates to offer its on-demand delivery service,” Postmates co-founder and CTO Sean Plaice said in a statement. “It is one of the largest urban consumer markets in the world — with a vibrant economy and food scene. In the U.S., Postmates is known for our reliable network and an intuitive app experience, which makes it incredibly easy to unlock the best food within your city. We realize our name — Postmates — is a bit difficult to pronounce in Spanish. But we guarantee that will be the hardest part of your Postmates experience!”

In the U.S. Postmates has 100,00 couriers completing over 2.5 million deliveries every month. By launching in Mexico City, Postmates will be directly competing with the likes of UberEATS and SinDelantal (owned by JUST EAT and iFood) in the areas of food delivery. With grocery delivery, which Postmates recently put more investment into in the U.S., Postmates will compete with startups like Cornershop and Mercadoni.

In order to attract customers, Postmates is giving 1,000 pesos worth of delivery credits for the month. After that, delivery fees will cost 25 pesos per order.