TechCrunch is proud to announce HealthMatch is the winner of the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Australia and FluroSat is the runner up. A panel of expert judges picked the winner of out of the batch of five finalists that also included CancerAid, Life Whisperer and Spalk.

The startups from Australia and New Zealand were hand-picked to participate in our highly competitive startup competition. They all presented in front of multiple groups of VCs and tech leaders serving as judges for a chance to win $25,000 and an all-expense paid trip for two to San Francisco to compete in TechCrunch’s flagship event — Disrupt SF 2018.

HealthMatch makes clinical trials more accessible to patients who need them. Recruiting for clinical trials can prove costly for CROs and tedious and time-consuming for patients. HealthMatch uses machine learning and proprietary algorithms to efficiently match patients with the trials for which they’re eligible. The service is completely free for patients and charges CROs on a per-client basis or on an annual license.

FluroSat helps agronomists (the scientists working on farms) determine where to distribute their fertilizer, water and pesticides. It does this by analyzing hyperspectral imagery to find where the crops are particularly threatened or stressed. As a result, FluroSat says its farmers can grow more crops with fewer resources.

This was the first event TechCrunch held in Australia and the day was a fantastic success. Throughout the event, speakers from the local ecosystem and abroad took the stage to discuss issues, challenges and opportunities to entrepreneurs and developers in the Australasia region. All the panels and presentations will soon be uploaded and available for viewing.

