Forever 21 tells customers that some credit card numbers may have been stolen

This week, the clothing retailer Forever 21 disclosed to customers that it was hacked earlier in 2017. While the company has not yet offered many details about the intrusion, we know that it is looking into a portion of credit card transactions between March 2017 and October 2017 that were conducted over machines that appear to have been insecure.

“Because of the encryption and tokenization solutions that FOREVER 21 implemented in 2015, it appears that only certain point of sale devices in some FOREVER 21 stores were affected when the encryption on those devices was not in operation,” the company explained in its public statement.

We have reached out to Forever 21 for more information about the unencrypted transactions, where the affected stores were located and the security firm it is working with to investigate the incident. The company has set up a customer portal about the incident that provides a contact number for anyone concerned that their credit card information may have been compromised.