ScanMyPhoto’s Mitch Goldstone talks about the ephemerality of media

In this episode of Technotopia I talk with Mitch Goldstone, the founder of ScanMyPhotos. Mitch started his company with a mission to scan the millions of photos that clog our dresser drawers and closets and he is now scanning hundreds of thousands of photos a day. During the recent California wild fires Goldstone and his team worked tirelessly to help homeowners who lost their photos and needed access to their old backups.

In this podcast I talk to Mitch about the future of photography, the miracle of digitization, and how many weird photos he’s seen flow by during the scanning process. He’s offering you all a discount if you use the checkout code TECHCRUNCH, which should get you a few dollars off your next scan.

