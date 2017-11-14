Furbo unveils treat-tossing dog camera with smart alerts, like when your dog is pacing

Furbo, the dog camera that lets you communicate with your pet and also tosses treats to your dog when you’re away, has launched a new version that provides alerts to help you keep tabs on your pup’s behavior.

Furbo is calling this the “first AI-powered dog camera,” which uses machine learning and computer vision to detect when your dog is chewing, pacing back and forth, or playing with another pup. Furbo will also automatically take a photo of your pup when it’s looking at the camera and let you know when a human (like a dog-walker or puppy thief) comes into view.

The upgraded Furbo also comes with a 1080p HD camera with 4x zoom, a 160-degree wide-angle lens, night vision and a container that can hold more than 100 treats.

Furbo, which first launched last year following a $511,302 Indiegogo campaign, retails for $249. One competitor in this space includes Petcube, which has raised a total of $3.8 million. Petcube sells two devices. The first is Petcube Play, a $189.99 product that lets you see and talk to your pet. The other, Petcube Bites, does everything the Play does plus slings treats. Petcube Bites is the same cost as the Furbo, $249.