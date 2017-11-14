Crunch Report | Facebook admits Russian meddling in Brexit
- Facebook admits Russian meddling in Brexit
- The Apple Watch can detect sleep apnea and hypertension
- Youtube partners with Ticketmaster
- Youtube also cracks down on extremists
Written by: Sarah Buhr
Hosted by: Sarah Buhr
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: John Murillo
- Tito’s continues his journey out in the Outback this week so you’re with me till Friday. Let’s enjoy this moment together. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
