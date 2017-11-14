Attending CES 2018? TechCrunch wants to see your company

CES is a horrible, god-awful experience that will shave years off your life. The casinos, the food, the people, the germs. Horrible. All of it. But we love it! And we’re sending a huge contingent to the show again this year and want to see your gadgets, toys and products.

TechCrunch cares much more for the hardware startups than the big CE players. We want to see the future FitBits and the company that will be the next GoPro. If you have a hoverboard that’s actually novel, let us know. Do you have a new drone that does something wacky and interesting? Stop by and see us.

Even better, fill out the form below and we’ll do our best to get you coverage.

TechCrunch has a booth yet again, and like last year, we’re in the Mezzanine of the Sand Expo Center, located right outside of the Eureka Park. A CES badge is not required to visit our booth.

This year’s show is set to be our best yet and we want you to be part of it.