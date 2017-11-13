VC Steve Jurvetson is leaving Draper Fisher Jurvetson

Steve Jurvetson, the venture capitalist who invested in companies like Tesla and SpaceX, is leaving his role as partner at Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Recode reports. TechCrunch has since confirmed the news.

“I am leaving DFJ to focus on personal matters, including taking legal action against those whose false statements have defamed me,” Jurvetson said in a statement to TechCrunch.

His resignation comes after DFJ began investigating allegations of sexual harassment against the founding partner in August. DFJ announced Jurvetson’s departure in a letter to the firm’s limited partners today, according to Recode.

While the letter reportedly did not mention why Jurvetson is leaving, Recode cites sources saying the investigation found instances in which Jurvetson behaved in an unacceptable way toward female entrepreneurs.

Jurvetson also is reportedly on a leave of absence from the SpaceX and Tesla boards, according to CNBC.

