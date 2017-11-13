Whether you’re a founder on a fundraising mission or an investor searching for the perfect addition to your portfolio, you want to make the most of your time at Disrupt Berlin. But with thousands of attendees, how do you cut through the noise to make the right connections with the right people? It’s CrunchMatch to the rescue.

What is CrunchMatch? Imagine a personalized dating service — only for business. It’s a free service that connects founders and investors based on their specific criteria, goals and interests. That pre-screening eliminates the guesswork and gives founders and investors a more efficient, productive way to find each other.

We’re happy to announce that the registration process for CrunchMatch is now open for Disrupt Berlin, and signing up couldn’t be simpler. When an investor registers for Disrupt Berlin, they’ll receive an email invitation to Brella, our CrunchMatch partner, to fill out a profile about what kind of startups they are seeking. All startups who purchase their Startup Alley ticket packages will receive a similar email to fill out their profile.

That’s when Brella kicks into gear and sorts through the data to suggest matches, which investors and founders can review and accept or decline. Then, you can set an agreeable time for your meeting in our white glove CrunchMatch lounge at Disrupt Berlin. The goal is to improve the odds that investors and entrepreneurs find a promising match. The program is free to all ticketed investors and Startup Alley exhibitors.

To participate, you’ll have to snag a Disrupt Berlin ticket, and you can do that here. If you have additional questions, send us an email at crunchmatch@techcrunch.com.

CrunchMatch has been a huge hit at our previous Disrupt events – in New York, we had 448 investor/founder meetings — a five-fold increase over the previous year. And CrunchMatch at this year’s Disrupt SF resulted in more than 1,300 meetings. We expect to see more of the same enthusiasm for the program in Berlin.

TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2017 will take place 4-5 December at Arena Berlin. Looking forward to seeing you there!

Featured Image: Matthias Haker Photography/Getty Images