Original Content podcast: Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ looks like an all-around good time

Lord of the Rings as a streaming TV series? It might happen. Also, Netflix is releasing a comic book with Mark Millar, and Harry Potter is getting its very own Pokémon Go. Plus, TechCrunch’s Darrell Etherington and Anthony Ha enjoy an early look at Marvel’s Runaways, coming to Hulu later this month.

We also get into some off-topic chat around the Now You See Me film franchise, the land down under, Peaky Blinders and more. Plus, more of that incorrect pronunciation you’ve come to expect and love from us.

