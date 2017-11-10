Instagram could let you follow hashtags soon

Instagram is testing a new feature with a small fraction of its user base. As spotted by Pippa Akram and The Next Web, some users can now search for a hashtag and follow this tag in particular.

Ok this is new. What does this do @SimonSocialMM @BizPaul @NatalieTFG any ideas? I've followed 2 but can't find what that means!! pic.twitter.com/LlCBk4Wmfv — Pippa Akram (@Social_Pip) November 9, 2017

Instagram used to feel like a carefully curated community. Now, thanks to the algorithmic feed, all the funny posts, weird accounts and niche content seems to be relocated to the very bottom of your feed.

Instead, it feels like Instagram is promoting posts that is going to generate a lot of engagement — baby photos, outrageous things and Taylor Swift’s teasers for her new albums. In other words, Instagram now feels like a tiny Facebook.

Maybe this isn’t the solution, but if you’re a fan of @ihavethisthingwithfloors but don’t see those photos anymore, you might soon be able to follow the #ihavethisthingwithfloors hashtag.

As the screenshot shows, Instagram isn’t going to drastically change your feed. The service is going to select popular and recent posts. And you’ll once again be able to follow things based on your interests and not your social graph.