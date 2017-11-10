Facebook makes it easier to donate in times of crisis

Facebook’s social good team has launched a donate button specific to crises. The goal is that people will be able to more easily and securely help communities affected by natural disasters.

Facebook already has a Crisis Response hub with crisis pages. Now, when you click on the crisis page, you’ll see the option to donate right at the top of the screen. Facebook says it will not charge any fees for donations made through the Crisis donation button.

Facebook is doing this in partnership with GlobalGiving, a non-profit organization that collects and sends fund to local organizations that are able to help during times of disaster. Facebook’s Safety Check had already integrated fundraisers back in June, but those have a 6.9 percent plus $.30 fee that goes to payment processing, fundraiser vetting, and security and fraud protection.

“Following a disaster, people in the affected area often have tremendous needs to help them recover and rebuild, while others who aren’t affected want to help communities in any way they can,” Facebook Social Good Product Manager Asha Sharma said in a statement. “Our goal at Facebook is to create tools that make it easier for people to help their community and the communities they care about recover from a crisis.”