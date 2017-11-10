Video
Facebook
Uber
uber pool

Crunch Report | Musical.ly to sell for at least $800 million

Posted by
Next Story

Nintendo may make as many as 30 million Switches next year

Today’s Stories

  1. China’s Toutiao is buying Musical.ly in a deal worth $800M-$1B
  2. Uber loses UK tribunal appeal over driver employment rights
  3. Uber ‘Express POOL’ offers the cheapest fare if you’ll walk a little
  4. Facebook relaunches Events app as Facebook Local, adds bars and food

Credits

Written by: MRD
Hosted by: MRD
Filmed by: Chris Gates
Edited by: Chris Gates

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Uber
  • uber pool
  • Facebook
  • Video
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Nintendo may make as many as 30 million Switches next year

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard