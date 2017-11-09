Twitch is finally releasing the nearly 30 million usernames associated with Justin.tv

Justin.tv, the life-streaming service that eventually grew into Twitch, was shut down back in 2014. Since then, many Twitch users have asked when the company would release the old Justin.tv usernames — requests that escalated after Twitch introduced the ability to change usernames earlier this year. As it turns out, Twitch is now doing just that.

In an email sent confidentially to Twitch Partners (which was shared with TechCrunch), Twitch announced it’s releasing the nearly 30 million inactive usernames associated with the old Justin.tv brand. This will effectively put some of the most desirable usernames back into action — names that have been tied up for years.

It hasn’t made much sense to keep the usernames locked up for so long, especially since many of the old JTV names are associated with user accounts that never even moved to Twitch.

When Twitch first announced it would allow username changes, a number of commenters on the blog post detailing the change were quick to point out that the best names were still unavailable due to this exact problem.

Twitch Partners are getting the first crack at scoring their desired username, the email explains.

They’ll be able to do so by following the standard procedures, even if they had already changed their name in the past 60 days (something that normally would have prevented a second name change). Twitch says it has overridden its cooldown period so everyone has a chance to grab one of the JTV usernames.

The email also details a few caveats about the name-changing process in general.

Notably, Partner revenue is not affected and their old name will not be recycled. However, the old name won’t redirect to the new one, so it will be up to Twitch Partners to change their URL anywhere else it’s used on the web or offline.

Additionally, broadcaster stats will need to be exported before the change as they’ll not be preserved.

Twitch also says that while Partners are getting the initial opportunity to claim the names, the remaining names will be released to the public next week. Hoorah!

This will be a huge land grab for Twitch users — and there won’t be enough of the old names to go around. Twitch’s website claims over 100 million users are on Twitch every month to watch, chat and broadcast about video games, and 15 million are active daily. Of these, over 25,000 are members of Twitch’s Partner program, which gives them the ability to make money from their channels.

