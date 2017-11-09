New Stars Wars and Marvel TV shows planned for Disney’s streaming service

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed some amazing news on his company’s earnings call for this quarter, including that there will be a brand new trilogy of Star Wars films, created by Rian Johnson, who will write and direct the first one. That’s not all Star Wars fans have to get excited about, however: Iger also teased a live-action Star Wars TV show, which will be coming to Disney’s own subscription streaming service, with a target premiere date for the show by the end of 2019.

Other details are scarce on the TV show, but it’s going to live alongside a Monsters, Inc. adaptation, a High School Musical show and one original series from Marvel’s world of superheroes. This comes after Disney previously announced that it would be bringing its Marvel and Star Wars films to its own streaming service after it’s launched in 2019.

Disney plans to put all new Marvel shows in the future on its own streaming service, rather than produce them for other platforms like Netflix, as it does now. The plan likely doesn’t impact Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and the rest of the Defenders-related content, but it will apply to this new planned televised Marvel programming, and clearly to anything Disney wants to do with bringing the Star Wars universe to live action TV, too.

Iger also said that pricing for Disney’s streaming service will be “substantially below” that of Netflix currently, in part because the volume of content available will be far lower. It’s true that there’ll be less stuff, but with the market corned on key properties like Star Wars and Marvel, you’re going to have a lot of die-hard fans willing to pay the price of entry, whatever it might end up being.