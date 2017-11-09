Hulu is Nintendo’s first video streaming app for the Switch

Nintendo has released a list of the new releases for its Switch console eShop available today, and North Americans will be able to download Hulu, according to the list. The app should go live with the rest of the eShop updates when the store refreshes its content, which usually happens at 12 PM ET.

The arrival of Hulu marks the first time Nintendo has made a video streaming app available on the Switch, though it did say that services such as Netflix and others could eventually make their way to the console as far back as the gaming hardware’s launch early this year. If there’s been one thing missing on the Switch experience, which is fantastic overall, it’s the availability of streaming media services, since it’s a great portable media player and a fantastic way to watch content on bigger screens while travelling, for instance.

Hulu was listed alongside a few other relatively unremarkable game titles on the list of launch titles for the November 9 update. It’s a free download, as you’d expect, and there’s also a free trial available for users new to the service, but then it’ll require a paid subscription as it does on other platforms.

Hopefully this means that other services will make their way to the console soon, including Netflix. A Netflix app with the ability to download and store TV shows and movies for offline viewing, a feature offers on Netflix’s Android and iOS apps, would be fantastic for making the portable console an even better travel companion.