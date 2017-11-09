Brand new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy coming from ‘The Last Jedi’ director Rian Johnson

Star Wars will get another film trilogy, which will be entirely new and will be separate from the current saga focusing on the Skywalker family and its close associates and friends. The news comes direct from Star Wars’ official blog, and we also now know that the new saga will be led by Rian Johnson, the director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, set for a release this December.

In the post announcing the news, Johnson earns praise for his ability to create a powerful episode in the current series by writing and directing this most recent installment. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is quoted in the post saying that Johnson will “do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

That’s about all we know right now about the forthcoming new movie series: ‘The Last Jedi’ is coming to theaters on December 15, and then the final episode of the Skywalker saga will be released in 2019.

This is huge news for Star Wars fans, and should generate additional interest in ‘The Last Jedi,’ as the film clearly pleased Lucasfilm enough to give them the confidence to entrust to Johnson the biggest Star Wars cinematic universe since this three-episode Skywalker saga wrap.