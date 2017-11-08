Volkswagen Group’s Moia sub-brand launched last year at TechCrunch Disrupt, with a focus on helping connect the dots between VW’s existing automotive business and a future where city-dwellers also rely heavily on ride pooling and ride hailing services. Moia CEO Ole Harms will join us this year to recap how Moia’s first year in existence has gone, what he company, and Volkswagen Group have learned about mobility services, and what comes next.

Moia has been upfront about seeking out technology partners for its mobility efforts, and it kicked that off with a $300 million investment in Gett last year, the Uber competitor based in Europe. We’ll find out what Harms and Moia think of the competitive landscape now that things have shifted, with a number of partnerships formed between automakers, startups, tier one supplier and more with a specific focus on mobility services.

Get your Disrupt tickets right now to save 30 percent off of your tickets and see Ole Harms and hear about the future of mobility — prices will go up in a couple of days. You’ll also see the Startup Battlefield competition, in which a handful of startups pitch our judges with the hopes of winning the coveted Disrupt Cup and a cash prize.

You’ll get to chat with plenty of promising startups in Startup Alley, see amazing talks on the main stage, and unwind after a long day at the show with a cocktail and some new friends at the Disrupt after party.

Do you run a startup? The Startup Alley Exhibitor Package is your best bet to get the greatest exposure by exhibiting your company or product directly on the Disrupt Berlin show floor.