Lyft is testing a new rider experience with a small percentage of users

Lyft is giving around 1 percent of its riders access to a different, beta user experience in its mobile app, starting today. The new look for passengers offers the same essential functionality, but is definitely a departure in terms of how the interface works for riders.

Lyft says via a spokesperson that the new look and feel is “an exercise to learn more about our users” but notes that there’s currently “no timeline for a broad rollout.” Instead, it’s seeking to gain insight which could make its way into “future app updates,” the company says.

Based on these screens, it looks like the focus is on making key information bold and easier to scan, along with simplifying the interface and making sure the most important UI element is the most prominent at every juncture in the ride hailing process.

Again, this is going to be available only to a very small number of Lyft’s users, so if you find yourself in the beta test, don’t freak out and consider yourself lucky.