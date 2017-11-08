Are you a student on a limited budget but still want to check out the best startup show in Berlin? We’ve got you covered. For a limited time, current undergraduate and graduate students can get deeply discounted student tickets to Disrupt Berlin 2017 for just €238 each.

To take advantage of this opportunity, all you need to do is apply here. Once we’ve validated your information, we’ll email you with details on how to complete your student registration.

For the same price of a Bio 101 textbook, your student Disrupt ticket gets you an all-access pass to everything that makes Disrupt awesome. You’ll be able to take in all the lectures and interviews from a veritable who’s who in the startup community.

Plus, you’ll get to check out the hundreds of prominent early-stage startups on display in Startup Alley and Hardware Alley, watch a few dozen companies compete in the illustrious Startup Battlefield competition and keep the good times going long after the show floor closes with the various parties and after-parties.

And that’s not even counting all the networking you’ll be doing throughout the show. You’ll be making tons of connections with some prominent people in the tech industry — folks that could become your first employer or business partner.

But you can’t do any of it without a ticket, so start gathering your transcripts and IDs and apply today.

Disrupt Berlin 2017 takes place 4-5 December at Arena Berlin, and we can’t wait to see you all there!