James Comey changes his Twitter handle to @Comey

A quick update on the James Comey Twitter situation:

The former FBI Director yesterday switched his Twitter handle over to his name. He now owns the @Comey Twitter handle, which is verified. Comey confirmed the new handle, saying he’s glad to be a part of the Twitterverse:

Here’s my new handle. Glad to be part of the Twitterverse. Grateful to Reinhold for the cover these last few years. — James Comey (@Comey) November 6, 2017

Comey joined Twitter back in 2014 under the name Reinhold Niebuhr, where he said very little but observed quite a bit. About two weeks ago, as we near the release of his new book, he tweeted a picture of himself wearing running shoes on a road in Iowa.

The same day, Comey’s friend and Lawfare Editor-in-Chief Benjamin Wittes confirmed that the Twitter account belonged to Comey.

Today, the very tall cat is 100 percent out of the bag.

Since tweeting the picture in late October, Comey’s handle has gone from around 100K follows to nearing 350K followers.

