TechCrunch Disrupt is coming to Arena Berlin on 4-5 December, and and we’re looking for rockstar startups to be a part of Startup Alley. If you’ve never been to a Disrupt before, Startup Alley is where hundreds of early-stage companies (who have raised less than $2.5m and are less than 2 years old) showcase their talent and technology to attendees, investors and members of the press.

With each Startup Alley exhibitor package, you’ll get one full day to exhibit, two full passes to Disrupt Berlin and admission to our After Party on Monday night. All of our Monday exhibitors will be eligible for the the Wild Card spot for a chance to participate in the Startup Battlefield competition in Berlin! For our Tuesday exhibitors, you’ll get an additional full conference pass (for a total of 3).

But there’s more— with your Startup Alley Exhibitor package, you’ll get access to CrunchMatch, Disrupt’s startup and investor matching program. It’s designed to make it easy for startups to meet investors based on a curated analysis of which startups fit with a given investor’s profile. And all of our Startup Alley exhibitors (both Monday and Tuesday) who register before 30 November will be automatically entered into a raffle to win 2 tickets to the Disrupt Berlin VIP dinner to hobnob with TechCrunch and our honored guests (winner will notified on 1 December).

So, what are you waiting for? If your company is less than 2 years old and has less than $2.5M of funding, join us at Disrupt Berlin this 4-5 December and get your Startup Alley exhibitor package today. You’ll make tons of connections and listen to great speakers and icons from the European tech industry — check them all out in the agenda.