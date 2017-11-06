Snapchat isn’t working and users are freaking out

Snapchat is having some technical difficulties with its service and its 173 million daily users are not happy about it.

Some people are having trouble sending and receiving messages or connecting to the server.

The company first acknowledged the problems on its Twitter page about two hours ago:

Some Snapchatters are having trouble with the app 😓 We're looking into it! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) November 6, 2017

Snapchat later provided the following update:

We're aware of the issue and working on a fix🔧 Stay tuned for updates! ⚠️We recommend staying logged into your account. — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) November 6, 2017

What good is Monday if you can’t share videos of a dancing hot dog?

Users took to Twitter to share their frustrations.

not to be dramatic but if i lose my streaks you're getting SUED — nina (@cursedbutera) November 6, 2017

Me after 2 hours of snapchat being down #SnapchatDown pic.twitter.com/zrTwoHT4WF — Charlottē (@lottiepop73) November 6, 2017

We’ve reached out to Snap about the technical difficulties and will let you know if they have a status update.

The outage isn’t the best timing for Snap, as it gets prepared to post its quarterly earnings tomorrow.

The company has had a tough time on the stock market since it debuted earlier this year.

It closed Monday at $14.83, still below the $17 it priced its IPO in March.

Featured Image: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch