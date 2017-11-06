Meet TechCrunch’s Mike Butcher at Web Summit on Tuesday

Two Minute Techcrunch!

Since it’s impossible, as a journalist, to crawl around all the stands at Web Summit, I thought it would be easier to sit in one place and meet people there!

Thus, you will get the chance to meet me (Mike Butcher) and pitch me your company for 2 MINUTES at Web Summit on Tuesday.

Details of where and when will be sent by email. Right now, it will probably be mid-morning, but check your email during Monday for the final details:

ENTER YOUR DETAILS HERE

I would kindly ask that you literally talk to me for 2 MINUTES maximum, give me your business card, and we can follow up later. Super simple!

Thanks all!

Mike Butcher,

Editor-at-large, TechCrunch