I want to hear your pitch in Oman this Thursday

Just a remind that I’m holding one of our patented MicroMeetups in Muscat, Oman on Thursday November 9th from 3pm to 6:30pm.

We will meet at the Sheraton Oman.

There is no RSVP list so just show up! You can also apply to pitch on stage. If you do not receive an email that you have been chosen to pitch you are not pitching.

You can sign up to pitch here. I will pick eight companies to pitch and they will have two minutes to tell their story and two minutes of questions. There are no slides.

The winner of the pitch-off will receive a free table at Disrupt Berlin and the second-place winner will receive one ticket to the event.

Thanks to the folks from CryptoExplorers.com for the help on the event.