Comcast’s Xfinity internet service seems to be a bit broken nationwide this morning

Having issues with Comcast this morning? You’re very much not alone.

Right around 10 am Pacific, we started seeing reports from both coasts that the Internet had suddenly slowed to a halt. Certain sites would load just fine, but the vast majority (from Reddit to Facebook to TechCrunch) simply timed out. A bit more digging suggested that most people having issues reporting issues were on Comcast’s Xfinity service.

Down Detector’s user generated outage map shows reports lighting up across the country

The same site shows a massive spike in reports just after 10 Pacific.

Comcast has acknowledged the issue on their customer service account, saying “some” customers are having issues — but didn’t give any insight on what’s going on or any ETAs on when it’ll be fixed.

Some customers are having issues with their XFINITY Internet service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix. — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) November 6, 2017

In other words: don’t bother resetting your router just yet. It doesn’t seem to be one of those problems.