Original Content podcast: We have mixed feelings about ‘Stranger Things 2’

Posted by ,
Snap, where are my anibitmoji?

Stranger Things 2 (as Netflix and the Duffer Brothers are calling the second season of their hit show) has been out for a full week, so some serious fans have already watched all nine episodes.

That includes TechCrunch’s Darrell Etherington and Anthony Ha, who have been bingeing the show all week. On the latest episode of the Original Content podcast, we discuss our feelings about the newcomers to the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, and about the latest developments in the story of the Upside Down.

We also weigh in on how Stranger Things 2 stacks up against the first season. (Spoiler: your hosts do not agree on this.)

We also catch up on the latest streaming and entertainment news, including the release of Thor: Ragnarok, a CBS All Access reboot of The Twilight Zone and the production shutdown on House of Cards following allegations about star Kevin Spacey.

You can listen to the episode in the player above, subscribe using Apple Podcasts or find us in your podcast player of choice. If you like the show, please let us know by leaving a review on Apple. You also can send us feedback directly.

  House of Cards
  Thor: Ragnarok
  Netflix
  Entertainment
