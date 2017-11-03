On iPhone X launch day, Apple draws a crowd

Today, the iPhone X became available in Apple retail stores across the globe. And given the fanfare around iPhone launches for the past decade, we couldn’t help but show up and chat with one of the world’s most loyal consumer fan bases.

At Apple’s 5th Avenue Manhattan store, lines stretched down the block and across Madison Avenue, with some pre-order folks arriving only a couple of hours before opening, while others (without a pre-order reservation) arriving early morning yesterday.

Most seemed pretty excited about the new model iPhone, though, as buyers who wait in line, that’s to be expected. Check out the reactions in the video above.