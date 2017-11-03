Equity podcast: Apple and Tesla report earnings, and IPOs are back

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This week was a treat due to the huge news cycle we followed. So, Katie Roof and I — Alex Wilhelm — brought David Golden into the studio to help us carve through it all. Golden is a managing partner at Revolution Ventures, an investing shop based primarily in Washington, D.C.

Up first were earnings. Apple ran away with the score again, leaving investors little choice but to bid its shares higher, leading to the company testing new valuation records. Apple rounds out the Big 5 in terms of performance, with each of America’s largest tech companies besting expectations in the calendar third quarter.

Tesla, a firm that outside that collective, did not do as well. Despite a small beat on revenue, the firm’s losses, cash burn, and production timelines spooked investors, sending its shares down.

Blue Apron also suffered in the markets after reporting earnings, leading to its shares testing new lows. And, also this week, HelloFresh, a Blue Apron competitor, went public to a small gain. We dig into why it might have a better chance.

We then raced through the upcoming IPO crop, including debuts from Razer and Sogou among others.

All that and we had a blast. Stay tuned and we’ll see you all next week.

