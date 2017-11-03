Finance
Aquantia up 6% following semiconductor IPO

Tech IPOs have been picking up lately and one lesser-known semiconductor company, Aquantia, made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange today.

The company raised $61 million in its offering, after pricing shares at $9.00. It closed the day of trading at $9.51.

The San Jose, California-based company describes itself as “a leader in the design, development and marketing of advanced high-speed communications integrated circuits, or ICs, for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure and access markets.”

Revenue for last year was $86.7 million. This compares to $80.8 million the year before. Losses for last year were just $445,000, down from about 10 million in 2015.

Intel and Cisco are its largest customers. Competitors include Broadcom and Marvell.

Aquantia had received at least $185 million in funding prior to its IPO since it was founded in 2004. This includes investments from well-known names like Cisco, New Enterprise Associates, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Greylock Partners.

Here’s a look at the company’s first day of trading.

