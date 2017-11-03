Amazon Fresh is shutting down in some neighborhoods, including ones in San Francisco

Amazon is pulling the plug on Fresh, its grocery delivery service, in parts of nine states throughout the country, Recode reports. So, if you live in certain parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and California, you’re out of luck.

When I went to Amazon Fresh this morning, I was notified that the service will no longer be available in my zip code, located in San Francisco, starting December 1.

But if you live in major cities, like New York City, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles, it seems that you’ll still be able to access Fresh, an Amazon spokesperson told Recode.

The shutdown of Fresh in some parts of the country comes a few months after Amazon bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, though, Amazon said what’s happening with Fresh is unrelated to the acquisition. Just last month, Amazon announced the impending shut down of Wine, which originally launched in late 2012.

I’ve reached out to Amazon and will update this story if I hear back.